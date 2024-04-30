VRAI wins UK MoD Pathfinder contract for MLRS simulator
Training technology company VRAI has won a pathfinder contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to develop a M270 Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) simulator for use by 101 (Northumbrian) Regiment Royal Artillery, an Army Reserve unit primarily based in north-east England.
The £288,000 (US$361.500) contract, funded through the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) First Customer Fund, will provide the unit with an initial MRLS Tactical Capability Trainer capable of collecting user performance data from a simulated MLRS cab, in order to improve crew performance, while reducing the cost and carbon footprint of training.
According to the contract award
