VRAI wins UK MoD Pathfinder contract for MLRS simulator

30th April 2024 - 10:54 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt in London

The cab simulator will operate in both virtual and live tactical environments. (Image: VRAI)

Newcastle-based training tech firm has secured a contract to create a cutting-edge simulator for the M270 Multi Launch Rocket System.

Training technology company VRAI has won a pathfinder contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to develop a M270 Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) simulator for use by 101 (Northumbrian) Regiment Royal Artillery, an Army Reserve unit primarily based in north-east England.

The £288,000 (US$361.500) contract, funded through the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) First Customer Fund, will provide the unit with an initial MRLS Tactical Capability Trainer capable of collecting user performance data from a simulated MLRS cab, in order to improve crew performance, while reducing the cost and carbon footprint of training.

According to the contract award

