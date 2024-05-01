Portugal wants F-35s, but has no firm plans in place

The Portuguese Air Force (PoAF) has its eyes on the F-35 as the F-16 replacement, despite the lack of a clear procurement plan, according to the service’s chief.

Transitioning from the earlier generation Lockheed Martin fighter to the latest was an effort needed to maintain the PoAF’s capabilities in line with other European nations that are or will be operating the F-35, said PoAF chief of staff General Joao Cartaxo Alves.

Alves said that moving to the F-35s was crucial, adding that it was “something that is happening, but it is not done in one day”.

“This process has already begun,” he remarked. “We