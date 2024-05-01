To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Portugal wants F-35s, but has no firm plans in place

1st May 2024 - 15:34 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The Portuguese Air Force’s chief said moving to the F-35s was crucial. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Portuguese Air Force’s leader has outlined the importance of embracing the F-35 to maintain the country's air capabilities despite the absence of a formal procurement plan for the latest Lockheed Martin fighter.

The Portuguese Air Force (PoAF) has its eyes on the F-35 as the F-16 replacement, despite the lack of a clear procurement plan, according to the service’s chief.

Transitioning from the earlier generation Lockheed Martin fighter to the latest was an effort needed to maintain the PoAF’s capabilities in line with other European nations that are or will be operating the F-35, said PoAF chief of staff General Joao Cartaxo Alves.

Alves said that moving to the F-35s was crucial, adding that it was “something that is happening, but it is not done in one day”. 

“This process has already begun,” he remarked. “We

