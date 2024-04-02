To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Largest combined US-Indian exercise Tiger Triumph 2024 comes to an end

Largest combined US-Indian exercise Tiger Triumph 2024 comes to an end

2nd April 2024 - 16:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The third Tiger Triumph exercise included special ops forces from the US and Indian navies. (Photo: Indian Navy)

The bilateral Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise was held from 18–31 March 2024 in India. The 2024 edition marked the third time the exercise had taken place and was the largest to date, according to the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

The amphibious Tiger Triumph 2024 exercise between the US Navy and the Indian Navy has ended.

Strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, the aim of the exercise was to share best practices and operating procedures, the Indian Navy stated.

The multinational exercise was divided into different phases with the Harbour Phase happening from 18–25 March at Visakhapatnam in east India. According to the Indian Navy, it included pre-sail discussions, ship boarding drills and cross-deck visits.

The second phase, the Sea Phase, was conducted from 26–30 March and saw the navies practice maritime exercises at sea. as well as the landing of troops for setting up a joint command and control centre, as well as relief and medical camp.

According to India’s Navy, the Tiger Triumph exercise also included cross-deck helicopter operations and involved platform dock INS Jalashwa, formerly USS Trenton, landing ship tanks and a long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

The US Navy included amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset, elements of the 15thMarine Expeditionary Unit, P-84 Poseidon maritime patrol and a reconnaissance aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), as well as US marines.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us