Exclusive: Full list of British Army $1 billion collective training programme bidders revealed
The seventh and final team to bid for the British Army Collective Training System (ACTS, previously known as CTTP) has silently entered the race, sparking curiosity about the covert nature of their involvement.
Internal documents viewed by Shephard revealed that Elbit System, presumably the UK subsidiary of the Israeli firm, alongside Eviden and Bain, have joined the teams expected to bid for the UK’s £800 million (US$1 billion) collective training programme. The list of teams was confirmed by British Army programme director Brig John Walkelin last week, according to the documents.
Elbit System said it would not be commenting
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
Boeing and Red 6 make moves on airborne augmented reality training
Boeing and augmented reality training specialist Red 6 have achieved notable progress in integrating advanced technology into training aircraft.
-
UK MoD’s new cybersecurity requirements present industry challenges
The Secure by Design approach means capability owners and delivery teams are accountable and responsible for delivering systems that are cyber secure.
-
Contenders showcase their RCV-Light designs for the US Army
The four competitors of the US Army RCV-Light exhibited their platforms featuring various types of payloads.
-
US consortium aims to improve platoon power by factor of 10
A consortium of nine companies plans to conduct experiments and exercises over the next 12 months to demonstrate how new technologies can massively increase the power of forces at platoon level.
-
AUSA 2023: New US chassis for Archer
Sweden has placed an order for 48 new Archers for delivery from 2025.
-
Italy doubles GCAP combat air funding to over $8 billion in latest defence budget
The latest substantial funding, allocated from 2029 to 2037, underscores Italy's determination to rapidly adopt new technologies and cultivate a robust engineering culture. It also helps the country position itself as an equal partner in the trinational Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) with Japan and the UK.