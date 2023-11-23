To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Exclusive: Full list of British Army $1 billion collective training programme bidders revealed

23rd November 2023 - 10:35 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The British Army Collective Training System (ACTS or CTTP) seeks to transform how the British Army conducts collective training. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Internal documents obtained by Shephard have revealed a covert line up of companies, including Elbit System, joining the competition for the British Army Collective Training System (ACTS, previously known as CTTP).

The seventh and final team to bid for the British Army Collective Training System (ACTS, previously known as CTTP) has silently entered the race, sparking curiosity about the covert nature of their involvement.

Internal documents viewed by Shephard revealed that Elbit System, presumably the UK subsidiary of the Israeli firm, alongside Eviden and Bain, have joined the teams expected to bid for the UK’s £800 million (US$1 billion) collective training programme. The list of teams was confirmed by British Army programme director Brig John Walkelin last week, according to the documents.

Elbit System said it would not be commenting

