Exclusive: Full list of British Army $1 billion collective training programme bidders revealed

The seventh and final team to bid for the British Army Collective Training System (ACTS, previously known as CTTP) has silently entered the race, sparking curiosity about the covert nature of their involvement.

Internal documents viewed by Shephard revealed that Elbit System, presumably the UK subsidiary of the Israeli firm, alongside Eviden and Bain, have joined the teams expected to bid for the UK’s £800 million (US$1 billion) collective training programme. The list of teams was confirmed by British Army programme director Brig John Walkelin last week, according to the documents.

Elbit System said it would not be commenting