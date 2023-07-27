Battle of the primes: Race to secure British Army's $1 billion collective training programme intensifies
In early June, Lockheed Martin UK announced its partnership with Cubic, 4GD, KX, Ravenswood UK, Splunk and Turner & Townsend to bid for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).
The UK-based collaboration, named Alliance, has been formed as an ‘engine for change’ to become the strategic training partner (STP) that aims to deliver the most effective training programme using decades of experience, novel solutions and data exploitation.
The CTTP seeks to modernise and replace outdated training methods, incorporating live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) systems to prepare the army for complex warfare scenarios.
Lockheed Martin UK and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
US Air Force's largest exercise bolsters combat readiness and joint force integration
Amidst a complex threat environment, this year's Red Flag exercise prioritises joint force operations, agility and aerial refuelling capabilities while preparing for nation-state and non-state actor threats.
-
Tunisia receives four US Textron T-6C trainer aircraft
The US has handed over four of eight Textron T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft to the Tunisian Air Force.
-
Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 is unprecedented in its scale and scope
Australia has never before seen anything like the scale of this year's Exercise Talisman Sabre.
-
HII's Mission Technologies wins $41 million US Navy contract for integrated training systems
HII's Mission Technologies division has secured a $41 million contract under NAVSEA's SeaPort Next Generation framework to provide installation and sustainment of training systems for the USN, enhancing fleet readiness.
-
Aeralis and Inzpire take fast jet training to new heights
With a focus on on-demand operational air support and cost reduction, the partnership harnesses Aeralis' digitally engineered platform and Inzpire's training and engineering expertise.
-
Collins Aerospace joins US Air Force team in quest for new training solutions
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded Collins Aerospace a $32.5 billion contract to support the development of new training systems for the service.