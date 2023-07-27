Battle of the primes: Race to secure British Army's $1 billion collective training programme intensifies

In early June, Lockheed Martin UK announced its partnership with Cubic, 4GD, KX, Ravenswood UK, Splunk and Turner & Townsend to bid for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

The UK-based collaboration, named Alliance, has been formed as an ‘engine for change’ to become the strategic training partner (STP) that aims to deliver the most effective training programme using decades of experience, novel solutions and data exploitation.

The CTTP seeks to modernise and replace outdated training methods, incorporating live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) systems to prepare the army for complex warfare scenarios.

Lockheed Martin UK and