To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Battle of the primes: Race to secure British Army's $1 billion collective training programme intensifies

Battle of the primes: Race to secure British Army's $1 billion collective training programme intensifies

27th July 2023 - 14:47 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The exact requirements of CTTP remain unknown as the release of those has faced continuous delays. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

With the release of requirement date approaching in the high-stake competition, leading consortia vie for the opportunity to transform the British Army's training capabilities with the prestigious $1 billion Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

In early June, Lockheed Martin UK announced its partnership with Cubic, 4GD, KX, Ravenswood UK, Splunk and Turner & Townsend to bid for the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

The UK-based collaboration, named Alliance, has been formed as an ‘engine for change’ to become the strategic training partner (STP) that aims to deliver the most effective training programme using decades of experience, novel solutions and data exploitation.

The CTTP seeks to modernise and replace outdated training methods, incorporating live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) systems to prepare the army for complex warfare scenarios.

Lockheed Martin UK and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us