DiSTI upgrades US Navy F/A-18 trainers

DiSTI has been awarded a contract supporting an upgrade to the USN F/A-18 Simulated Aircraft Maintenance Trainer (SAMT) programme by J F Taylor.

The improvements will consist of upgrading the devices to replace obsolete computer system hardware and the computer operating system (OS) in four identical SAMTs at NAS Oceana, Virginia.

‘Modifying the SAMT to meet current fleet configuration will greatly improve warfighter readiness,’ said Tom Neary, DiSTI’s director of programmes.

‘This programme provides sailors with a realistic, full-spectrum maintenance trainer for electrical/flight control, avionics, armament, and fuel-related task areas.’

The SAMT device 11H171 is used to provide the capability to simulate through visual representation all external cockpit system functionality related to maintenance, operation, servicing, troubleshooting and repair of the F/A-18C aircraft configuration and associated engineering changes.

This programme includes the means for demonstration and instruction through either instructor-led or trainee self-paced interaction with simulation software and cockpit hardware.