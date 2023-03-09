To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • China's multi-domain warfare concept could outpace US JADC2, warns ex-general

China's multi-domain warfare concept could outpace US JADC2, warns ex-general

9th March 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

While multi-domain progress is being made in the US, the Pentagon’s JADC2 has encountered resistance from lawmakers and experts about feasibility and price. (Photo: US DoD)

China's Multi-Domain Precision Warfare project is aiming to disrupt US networks, and could outpace the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative. A retired US Army general explains what the Pentagon is doing about it.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) is believed to be aiming to develop an operational concept called Multi-Domain Precision Warfare (MDPW) in response to the US Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.

It is important to understand China's MDPW, according to Lt Gen (Ret) James Terry,  senior VP of multi-domain solutions at Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS).

China's aspirational end-state is to command a multi-domain network that can disrupt, cripple or outright destroy an adversary's underlying networks and infrastructure, he told Shephard.

He explained that the MDPW is an operational concept that relies on interlinked command and C4ISR

