China's multi-domain warfare concept could outpace US JADC2, warns ex-general

The People's Republic of China (PRC) is believed to be aiming to develop an operational concept called Multi-Domain Precision Warfare (MDPW) in response to the US Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.

It is important to understand China's MDPW, according to Lt Gen (Ret) James Terry, senior VP of multi-domain solutions at Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS).

China's aspirational end-state is to command a multi-domain network that can disrupt, cripple or outright destroy an adversary's underlying networks and infrastructure, he told Shephard.

He explained that the MDPW is an operational concept that relies on interlinked command and C4ISR