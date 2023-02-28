To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Boeing to cease Super Hornet production in 2025 unless Indian deal goes ahead

Boeing to cease Super Hornet production in 2025 unless Indian deal goes ahead

28th February 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is currently in competition for the Indian Navy's Multi-Role Carrier Borne Fighter programme. (Photo: US DoD)

Closing the Super Hornet and Growler production lines will allow Boeing to focus its resources on other ongoing and future defence programmes.

Unless a new export order is placed, Boeing will cease production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler in late 2025, the company said on 23 February.

The last Super Hornets will be delivered to the USN at a rate of two aircraft per month.

‘We are planning for our future, and building fighter aircraft is in our DNA,’ Steve Nordlund, Boeing Air Dominance VP and St Louis site leader, said.

‘As we invest in and develop the next era of capability, we are applying the same innovation and expertise that made the F/A-18 a workhorse for the US

