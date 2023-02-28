Boeing to cease Super Hornet production in 2025 unless Indian deal goes ahead

Unless a new export order is placed, Boeing will cease production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler in late 2025, the company said on 23 February.

The last Super Hornets will be delivered to the USN at a rate of two aircraft per month.

‘We are planning for our future, and building fighter aircraft is in our DNA,’ Steve Nordlund, Boeing Air Dominance VP and St Louis site leader, said.

‘As we invest in and develop the next era of capability, we are applying the same innovation and expertise that made the F/A-18 a workhorse for the US