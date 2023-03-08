US Navy orders more TH-73A training helicopters
The US DoD recently exercised its option for a fourth lot of Leonardo TH-73A (TH-119) Thrasher training helicopters for the USN.
The $110,5 million modification of a previously awarded contract will see delivery of 26 aircraft by the end of 2024. The helicopters will be produced at the company’s Philadelphia plant.
The contract for the initial lot of 32 TH-73As was awarded to Leonardo at the beginning of 2020 in support of the USN's Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) programme.
Related Articles
Training capability jumps as TH-73A arrives
Pentagon orders 26 TH-73A Thrasher helicopters
IDEX 2023: Leonardo highlights fifth-generation features of fighter-attack aircraft
This order included spare parts, support, dedicated equipment and specific pilot and maintenance training services.
The second lot of 36 helicopters was ordered in November 2020 through a $171 million contract modification, whereas the third was ordered through a $159.4 million contract modification for the same number of Thrashers in December 2021.
The USN's Thrashers will serve as the primary trainer for the Chief of Naval Aviation Training at NAS Whiting Field, Florida, until 2050.
They will replace the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger for the USN, USMC and the USCG undergraduate rotary and tilt-rotor helicopter training.
Leonardo introduced the TH-119, a military training variant of the AW119 single-engine helicopter, in May 2016.
The helicopter is powered by a PT6-B engine and features a dual-display Genesys Aerosystems cockpit providing the flexibility to instruct from either seat.
The cabin is also configured with an additional 180° adjustable trainer observation seat at the base of the instrument panel, giving the occupant a full view of the cockpit.
Additional features include a five-fuel cell option with a pressure refuelling port for more than five hours of flight time. This allows for less downtime to refuel, including 'hot' refuelling while the engine is still running.
More from Training
-
UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations
The UK training programme for Ukrainian soldiers on Challenger 2 tanks is ongoing in England while other troops have completed a five-week advanced US training course in Germany.
-
Malaysia confirms KAI's trainer/light attack win for KA-50
The Malaysian MoD has officially confirmed selection of the KAI FA-50 as the winner of the country's Fighter Lead In Trainer-Light Combat Aircraft competition, although the delivery schedule has now been pushed back by two years.
-
Indian Mirages to fly alongside Royal Air Force pilots during Cobra Warrior
Exercise Cobra Warrior will see the Indian Air Force joining forces with Finland, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, the UK and the US for high-intensity simulated warfighting scenarios.
-
IDEX 2023: Guardiaris partners with KRMC to bring innovative training to Saudi Arabia
The partnership between Guardiaris and KRMC aims to provide high quality training solutions to clients in the Middle East and further advance the defence industry in Saudi Arabia.