IT2EC 2022: Saab training in bullish mode

Following Saab’s reorganisation into four business areas from six, the company has seen a positive start to 2022 with Q1 orders up by 38%.

This positive growth is also reflected in the training and simulation business area with a number of new orders placed over recent months.

‘There is no doubt that the last couple of years have been challenging ones for the defence and aerospace industry and societies as a whole,’ said Åsa Thegström, head of Saab’s S&T business unit. ‘As we come out of COVID we have learnt to manage the pandemic and can focus on the strategic trends for the future.’

Thegström highlighted trends such as current geopolitical tensions, supporting increased defence budgets and recognising the need for more international training using interoperable technology.

Saab entered 2022 with a backlog of deliveries from contracts placed in 2021. These included the massive USMC Force-on-Force Training Systems - Next programme that is likely to be ongoing for many years; the Polish Army’s requirement for four battalion group combat training centres (CTCs); enhancements and additions to the Royal Netherlands Army’s CTC capabilities; and an order from the Kenyan Army.

The latter programme is slightly ironic given that Saab was ousted from the British Army’s Training Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) programme by Ravenswood Solutions in early 2020. This programme finishes in December 2025 and has two 12-month options.

It is no secret that Saab will be keen to bring TESIK back into its training portfolio as well as bidding on the UK MoD’s future requirements for the Roundless Tactical Engagement Simulation System (R-TESS) and the Interim Indirect Fire Simulator (IIFS), the latter for the 81mm mortar and 105mm Light Gun.

As for 2022, Saab has secured training contracts to date in Denmark and Finland, and the company believes that the situation in Ukraine and increasing defence budgets will allow nations to focus more effort and investment on training.

Asked about the future of live laser-based TESS, Saab business development manager Hans Lindgren told Shephard that ‘live training is the pinnacle of the training cycle and as you have seen at Saab over the years, we have not only increased the fidelity of that training but have blended virtual training with our TESS systems such as the mortar fire controller and mortar crew training that we are supplying to the Netherlands’.

He added: ‘A well-trained soldier is a force-multiplier, and we strongly believe in laser [TESS] and it will remain as a relevant training tool in the future.’

The latest virtual training addition to the Saab live training environment is a UAV simulator that Lindgren said is in the ‘concept demonstrator phase’.

Saab is looking for customers to trial the system, he added.