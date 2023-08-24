CAE to support US Army High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System training

CAE announced on 23 August that it has been awarded a contract from Leidos on the US DoD’s Sentinel task order for a dedicated full flight simulator (FFS) in the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 configuration at the Dothan Training Center to support the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES).

Under the contract, CAE will build and deliver a 7000XR FFS to support the US Army G-2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Task Force and the Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) requirements of providing timely, relevant and accurate intelligence to tactical, operational and strategic commanders.

The Bombardier Global 6000/6500 aircraft was selected as the new crewed aerial ISR platform to meet current and emerging requirements for the US.

Related Articles

Battle of the primes: Race to secure British Army's $1 billion collective training programme intensifies

Adacel joins CAE team to pursue Australian future air mission training project

‘As Bombardier’s Global 6500 authorised training provider, CAE is uniquely positioned to provide the US Army with a turnkey Global 6000/6500 solution to meet their training requirements,’ said Daniel Gelston, president of CAE Defense & Security.

‘We look forward to supporting HADES and the advancement of this next-generation airborne ISR system.’

The Global 6500 is also the aircraft being modified by Leidos and L3Harris for the US Army’s Theater Level High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne – Signals Intelligence (ATHENA-S) proposal.

The companies are altering two Bombardier jets with radar, electronic and communications intelligence capabilities tailored to ATHENA-S requirements.

The aircraft are intended to support US Army missions in the US European Command area of responsibility and are designed to close the gap between the army’s medium- and high-altitude ISR aircraft fleet.