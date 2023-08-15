To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Adacel joins CAE team to pursue Australian future air mission training project

15th August 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

F-AMTS aims to provide the most advanced technologies for training. (Photo: Adacel)

Air traffic control training and simulation solution provider Adacel has joined the CAE-led Team AUStringer in response to the Australian AIR 5428 Phase 3, Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS) effort.

Under the terms of their collaboration, Adacel will support CAE Australia in the provision of training solutions and services to deliver immersive air traffic control (ATC) training integrated within the F-AMTS located at RAAF Base East Sale, Victoria.

‘Together, we aim to create and deliver advanced ATC solutions that offer a highly immersive training environment, to surpass RAAF's specific training goals,’ Adacel CEO Daniel Verret said.

Through the F-AMTS, the RAAF is aiming to take advantage of modern technologies to keep pace with rapid developments in the training environment.

ATC candidates and postgraduate students represent a significant number of Mission Aviators trained in Australia.

The project seeks to maximise Australia’s defence industry involvement in the acquisition, operation and sustainment of this defence capability.

