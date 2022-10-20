3D-printed equipment with integrated chipset improves military training
The international technology supplier Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) introduced the first-ever 3D-printed military equipment with an integrated chipset to improve military training.
Live demonstrations were held at AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October in which a real-world C-UAS environment was simulated. The 3D-printed system was showcased alongside MR technology and a replica C-UAS weapon.
The 3D-printed military equipment with integrated chipset enables the use of replica military equipment and allows armed forces to train personnel without exposing them to dangerous situations.
‘The goal is to make it [the replica military equipment] as realistic as the real piece so they [soldiers in training] can
More from Training
-
AUSA 2022: Cubic introduces new indirect fire training systems
Appetite in the US – and elsewhere – to improve both direct and indirect fire training has grown. Cubic is closely engaged with the US Army to improve and expand simulations and training system on both areas.
-
QinetiQ ramps up special mission aircraft efforts across the globe
The second DA62 multi-purpose aircraft will support training services QinetiQ is providing from its German base, while the acquisition of Air Affairs Australia will enhance the company's Asia-Pacific efforts.
-
UK to deploy virtual elements in Exercise Joint Warrior
Exercise Joint Warrior, Europe's largest military exercise, will see the deployment of various naval, aerial and virtual assets to test NATO allies' preparedness and responsiveness.
-
US Navy places major ASW training target order
A new production order could see Saab supply additional MK 39 Mod 3 Expandable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Targets for the USN until September 2032.
-
Simthetiq to help in French NH90 training modernisation
An agreement between Simthetiq and Sogitec will see the delivery of ship models for immersive training with the NH90 for the French Army and French Navy.
-
Lockheed Martin to deliver C-130J weapon system trainer for New Zealand
New Zealand has inched closer to becoming a member of the C-130J team. The US DoD contract awarded to Lockheed Martin will see the building and delivery of weapons system trainer devices to New Zealand.