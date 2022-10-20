To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

3D-printed equipment with integrated chipset improves military training

20th October 2022 - 14:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Live demonstration at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in October, in Washington DC. (Photo: Booz Allen Hamilton)

3D-printed military equipment with an integrated chipset simulates real military systems and allows armed forces to train soldiers without exposing them to dangerous situations.

The international technology supplier Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) introduced the first-ever 3D-printed military equipment with an integrated chipset to improve military training.

Live demonstrations were held at AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October in which a real-world C-UAS environment was simulated. The 3D-printed system was showcased alongside MR technology and a replica C-UAS weapon.

The 3D-printed military equipment with integrated chipset enables the use of replica military equipment and allows armed forces to train personnel without exposing them to dangerous situations.

‘The goal is to make it [the replica military equipment] as realistic as the real piece so they [soldiers in training] can

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

