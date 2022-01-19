USN turns to Booz Allen Hamilton for LCS support services

LCS vessels USS Independence (background) and USS Coronado. (Photo: USN/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Keith DeVinney)

Booz Allen Hamilton will provide a single executive for end-to-end support of LCS vessels.

The US Naval Surface Warfare Center has issued a deal worth up to $74.72 million to Booz Allen Hamilton for ‘non-personal professional support services to support the Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants mission’, the DoD announced on 14 January.

Specifically, Booz Allen Hamilton will provide a single programme executive responsible for acquiring and maintaining the littoral mission capabilities of USN Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs) ‘from end to end, beginning with procurement, and ending with fleet employment and sustainment’, the DoD added.

Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard and in McLean, Virginia, for completion by April 2023.