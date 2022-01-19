USN turns to Booz Allen Hamilton for LCS support services

South Korea awards warship contracts and readies SAM for production
South Korea is a hotbed of naval activity - with frigates, destroyers, submarines and new SAMs all under construction.
The US Naval Surface Warfare Center has issued a deal worth up to $74.72 million to Booz Allen Hamilton for ‘non-personal professional support services to support the Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants mission’, the DoD announced on 14 January.
Specifically, Booz Allen Hamilton will provide a single programme executive responsible for acquiring and maintaining the littoral mission capabilities of USN Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs) ‘from end to end, beginning with procurement, and ending with fleet employment and sustainment’, the DoD added.
Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard and in McLean, Virginia, for completion by April 2023.
