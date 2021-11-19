US Army seeks new uses for 3D printing

Accessing 3D printing technologies can better support armed forces on the battlefield and bring many benefits for military readiness. These advantages have been pushing the US Army towards identifying new applications for these systems.

Also called additive manufacturing, 3D printing can be used in hybrid manufacturing processes, spreading the development of vital equipment and even weapons systems, in addition to fast providing replacement parts and reducing reliance on huge warehouses or long supply chains.

The US Army also seeks to apply this technology in conjunction with robotic and AI capacities.

James Zunino, Army Technical Area Chief (TAC-1) Advanced Materials & Manufacturing …