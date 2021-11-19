US Army seeks new uses for 3D printing

Dutch ditch Mercedes-Benz air assault vehicle deal
Will Germany come to the rescue after the Netherlands had to cancel a contract for 515 air assault vehicles?
Accessing 3D printing technologies can better support armed forces on the battlefield and bring many benefits for military readiness. These advantages have been pushing the US Army towards identifying new applications for these systems.
Also called additive manufacturing, 3D printing can be used in hybrid manufacturing processes, spreading the development of vital equipment and even weapons systems, in addition to fast providing replacement parts and reducing reliance on huge warehouses or long supply chains.
The US Army also seeks to apply this technology in conjunction with robotic and AI capacities.
James Zunino, Army Technical Area Chief (TAC-1) Advanced Materials & Manufacturing …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Will Germany come to the rescue after the Netherlands had to cancel a contract for 515 air assault vehicles?
Singapore's army has been transitioning to a new 9mm pistol.
Poland is expected to procure CAMM ahead of Kongsberg/Raytheon’s NASAMS and Rafael’s SPYDER-SR under the Narew programme.
The company will supply the SIGMA system probably to the Singapore Armed Forces
Despite the threat of CAATSA sanctions, India has proceeded with its S-400 procurement from Russia.
Rheinmetall has successfully tested composite rubber tracks for the Lynx KF41, allowing for flexible configurations.