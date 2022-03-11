Banshee target UAV to howl in Japan

QinetiQ has received an order to provide the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) with uncrewed Banshee Jet 80+ aerial targets for anti-aircraft training.

QinetiQ will deliver an undisclosed number of aerial targets and provide logistics support, spare parts and other consumables.

Operation of the Banshee Jet 80+ for the JGSDF will begin in mid-2023.

‘This is the first time QinetiQ has sold aerial targets to Japan,’ the UK-based company noted in a 10 March announcement.

QinetiQ previously delivered Barracuda USV targets to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

The Banshee Jet 80+ can simulate an enemy aircraft, UAVs or cruise missiles. It is powered by a twin 45kg thrust gas turbine engine that provides 90kg of static thrust.