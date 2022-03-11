Banshee target UAV to howl in Japan

USMC looks to the future with FoFTS-Next
The USMC has taken the next step in procuring a laser-based TESS system that will enable it to conduct expeditionary warfare training with its allies.
QinetiQ has received an order to provide the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) with uncrewed Banshee Jet 80+ aerial targets for anti-aircraft training.
QinetiQ will deliver an undisclosed number of aerial targets and provide logistics support, spare parts and other consumables.
Operation of the Banshee Jet 80+ for the JGSDF will begin in mid-2023.
‘This is the first time QinetiQ has sold aerial targets to Japan,’ the UK-based company noted in a 10 March announcement.
QinetiQ previously delivered Barracuda USV targets to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.
The Banshee Jet 80+ can simulate an enemy aircraft, UAVs or cruise missiles. It is powered by a twin 45kg thrust gas turbine engine that provides 90kg of static thrust.
W5 Solutions is in the process of acquiring fellow Swedish company MR Targets with the aim of strengthening its position in the live-fire range target market.
IT²EC will bring the military training and simulation community together under one roof at the ExCel Centre, London, on 26-28 April 2022, to once again share knowledge and gain insights into training, simulation and education.
The US orders more F-35 training equipment for domestic and FMS customers.
BAE Systems has completed the purchase of BISim for $200 million.
Canada has released its RfP for the Royal Canadian Air Force's Future Aircrew Training requirement — but who can catch SkyAlyne?