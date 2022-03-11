To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Banshee target UAV to howl in Japan

11th March 2022 - 09:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

QinetiQ is selling aerial targets to Japan for the first time. (Photo: QinetiQ)

QinetiQ is to provide Banshee Jet 80+ target UAVs to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

QinetiQ has received an order to provide the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) with uncrewed Banshee Jet 80+ aerial targets for anti-aircraft training.

QinetiQ will deliver an undisclosed number of aerial targets and provide logistics support, spare parts and other consumables.

Operation of the Banshee Jet 80+ for the JGSDF will begin in mid-2023.

‘This is the first time QinetiQ has sold aerial targets to Japan,’ the UK-based company noted in a 10 March announcement.

QinetiQ previously delivered Barracuda USV targets to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

The Banshee Jet 80+ can simulate an enemy aircraft, UAVs or cruise missiles. It is powered by a twin 45kg thrust gas turbine engine that provides 90kg of static thrust.

