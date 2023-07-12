Babcock wins support and training contract for Ukrainian tanks and vehicles

The UK MoD has ordered £50 million ($65 million) of operational support for the Ukrainian forces from Babcock to support urgent operational requirements for Ukraine’s military land assets as part of the UK’s aid in the country’s fight against Russia.

The contract will see Babcock provide operational support to armoured vehicles provided by the UK to the Ukrainian military, such as Challenger 2 MBTs and the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked), and train Ukrainian personnel as well as manage vital equipment, supply chains and spares.

On 16 January, the UK confirmed it would send 14 Challenger 2s to help Ukraine's fight against Russia’s invasion.

The initial contract is for 12 months and builds on the tripartite Memorandum of Implementation signed by Babcock, the Ukrainian MoD and the UK government in June 2021.

It also follows the recently signed Cooperation Agreement with Ukrainian state defence concern Ukroboronprom earlier which will look at potential opportunities to implement joint defence projects in Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK was committed to its support of Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’.

‘This contract delivers essential support for Ukraine on the battlefield, sustaining their military equipment by providing the expertise and skills to keep Ukraine’s armoured vehicles moving, along with the provision of vital spares.’