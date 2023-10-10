Australia deploys F-35s as part of Indonesian military exercise

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters have completed their maiden deployment to Indonesia as part of Exercise Elang AUSINDO 23, held at Manado in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Six RAAF F-35As were deployed from 75 Squadron to participate in the aerial exercises alongside six Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) F-16s. 75 Squadron’s F-35As travelled for the exercises via Japan from RAAF Base Tindal.

Over the course of the exercises, Australian and Indonesian personnel planned and executed air combat exercise missions, including offensive and defensive counter-air missions, basic fighter manoeuvres and air combat manoeuvres and air-to-air refuelling with a RAAF KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport.

A new aspect of the air exercises was the incorporation of air-to-air refuelling. This was first performed between both air forces in August.

Exercise Elang AUISINDO was first held in 1993 and is part of a series of air cooperation exercises between Australia and Indonesia that includes Albatross AUSINDO (for maritime surveillance) and Rajawali AUSINDO (for tactical airlift).