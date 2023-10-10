To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Australia deploys F-35s as part of Indonesian military exercise

Australia deploys F-35s as part of Indonesian military exercise

10th October 2023 - 11:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

RAAF F-35s and Indonesian F-16s performed air combat exercise missions during Exercise Elang AUISINDO. (Photo: RAAF)

The deployment involved planning and executing air combat exercise missions, including offensive and defensive counter-air missions, basic fighter manoeuvres, and air-to-air refuelling with a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircrat.

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters have completed their maiden deployment to Indonesia as part of Exercise Elang AUSINDO 23, held at Manado in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Six RAAF F-35As were deployed from 75 Squadron to participate in the aerial exercises alongside six Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) F-16s. 75 Squadron’s F-35As travelled for the exercises via Japan from RAAF Base Tindal.

Over the course of the exercises, Australian and Indonesian personnel planned and executed air combat exercise missions, including offensive and defensive counter-air missions, basic fighter manoeuvres and air combat manoeuvres and air-to-air refuelling with a RAAF KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport.

Related Articles

Australia decides to expunge entire MRH90 helicopter fleet

Sentient demonstrates AI-powered ViDAR sensor for Australia

Australia boosts domestic munitions production capacity

A new aspect of the air exercises was the incorporation of air-to-air refuelling. This was first performed between both air forces in August.

Exercise Elang AUISINDO was first held in 1993 and is part of a series of air cooperation exercises between Australia and Indonesia that includes Albatross AUSINDO (for maritime surveillance) and Rajawali AUSINDO (for tactical airlift).

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us