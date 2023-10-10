Australia deploys F-35s as part of Indonesian military exercise
Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters have completed their maiden deployment to Indonesia as part of Exercise Elang AUSINDO 23, held at Manado in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.
Six RAAF F-35As were deployed from 75 Squadron to participate in the aerial exercises alongside six Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) F-16s. 75 Squadron’s F-35As travelled for the exercises via Japan from RAAF Base Tindal.
Over the course of the exercises, Australian and Indonesian personnel planned and executed air combat exercise missions, including offensive and defensive counter-air missions, basic fighter manoeuvres and air combat manoeuvres and air-to-air refuelling with a RAAF KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport.
Related Articles
Australia decides to expunge entire MRH90 helicopter fleet
Sentient demonstrates AI-powered ViDAR sensor for Australia
Australia boosts domestic munitions production capacity
A new aspect of the air exercises was the incorporation of air-to-air refuelling. This was first performed between both air forces in August.
Exercise Elang AUISINDO was first held in 1993 and is part of a series of air cooperation exercises between Australia and Indonesia that includes Albatross AUSINDO (for maritime surveillance) and Rajawali AUSINDO (for tactical airlift).
More from Training
-
Archer receives first payment for US Air Force eVTOL pilot trainer
The partnership between the US Air Force and Archer Aviation will aim to develop a deeper understanding of eVTOL platforms for military purposes.
-
China and Pakistan conclude Shaheen-X joint air exercises in Northwest China
The joint exercises featured a range of advanced aircraft, with China contributing Shenyang J-16 fighters and Airborne Early Warning aircraft, while Pakistan showcased its recently acquired Chengdu J-10C and JF-17 jets.
-
US and Indian armies train together in Alaska
Enhancing collaborative interoperability, Yudh Abhyas 23 focuses on strengthening the synergy between the Indian Army and the US Army.
-
HAL delivers India’s first LCA twin-seat trainer
India has received the first twin-seat trainer version of the Tejas aircraft manufactured by HAL.
-
Team Fisher achieves final milestone in Royal Navy training contract
Team Fisher, the Capita-led consortium overseeing the Royal Navy’s data and technology-focused training transformation programme Selborne, has completed the final milestone outlined in its original contract to expedite frontline personnel training.
-
Thailand inducts a dozen T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft
Thailand's air force can now train pilots on a dozen T-6C Texan II trainers, most of which underwent final assembly in the country.