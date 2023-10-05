Sentient demonstrates AI-powered ViDAR sensor for Australia
Sentient Vision Systems has completed a demonstration of detections with its AI-enabled ViDAR sensor solution for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
The mission objectives focused on technology to provide effective methods to detect, locate and track small objectives, Sentient said.
The company claimed that its ViDAR system has a superior deep-learning and computer-vision solution that provided faster processing and more accurate detections, enabling commanders to detect and see critical elements for immediate situational awareness.
Missions ViDAR can conduct include wide-area reconnaissance and surveillance overwatch.
The system is platform-agnostic, interoperable with other mission systems and requires minimal logistics and training support.
Sentient executive and chief technology officer Callum McGregor said: ‘The capability sets demonstrated not only met, and in many cases exceeded the mission objectives, but also importantly provided a road map for US and allied forces deployment of advanced, low-signature sensor solutions with onboard processing.’
The next phase of the programme will include the development of deep-learning analytics to recognise a wider range of targets for real-time intelligence.
