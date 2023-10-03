Australia decides to expunge entire MRH90 helicopter fleet
Australia has permanently grounded its MRH90 Taipan fleet and will ‘not return to flying operations before their planned withdrawal date of December 2024’, it was announced on 29 September.
This stems not just from the fatal accident in the Whitsundays during Exercise Talisman Sabre on 28 July, which claimed the lives of four aviators, but long-time Australian Defence Force (ADF) dissatisfaction with the NH90 platform.
On the same day as Australia’s announcement, NHIndustries issued a statement lamenting the decision: ‘With reference to the accident involving an Australian MRH90 on 28 July, NHIndustries has already informed operators that it has not identified any information
