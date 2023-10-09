Australia boosts domestic munitions production capacity

To improve its sovereign munitions production capacity, the Australian government announced on 6 October that it was investing A$220 million ($140.2 million) in two munitions plants.

The facilities are in Mulwala, New South Wales and Benalla, Victoria. The Benalla site produces ammunition, explosive ordnance and other munitions, while Mulwala focuses on propellants and explosives. Thales Australia operates both under the business name Australian Munitions.

The injection of money will be used to redevelop infrastructure at both sites and establish enhanced manufacturing processes to ready them for future production demands.

Mulwala will receive new explosive mixers that utilise resonant acoustic mixing