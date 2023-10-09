To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia boosts domestic munitions production capacity

9th October 2023 - 00:08 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A Thales Australia employee performs a visual inspection of naval 5-inch projectiles at the end of the paint line at Benalla. (Photo: Thales Australia)

Thales Australia is beneficiary of major investment in two munitions plants that it manages.

To improve its sovereign munitions production capacity, the Australian government announced on 6 October that it was investing A$220 million ($140.2 million) in two munitions plants.

The facilities are in Mulwala, New South Wales and Benalla, Victoria. The Benalla site produces ammunition, explosive ordnance and other munitions, while Mulwala focuses on propellants and explosives. Thales Australia operates both under the business name Australian Munitions.

The injection of money will be used to redevelop infrastructure at both sites and establish enhanced manufacturing processes to ready them for future production demands.

Mulwala will receive new explosive mixers that utilise resonant acoustic mixing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us