Australia joins UK Interflex training programme for Ukraine
Australia will join an international military operation from January 2023 to provide critical training for Ukraine, the Australian DoD announced on 1 November.
The DoD said the Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel will deploy to the UK to support British-led Operation Interflex, but no ADF personnel will enter Ukraine.
Up to 70 ADF personnel, will join those from New Zealand, Canada and various European countries who already helping to generate additional capacity within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Australia’s Deputy PM and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, said military assistance was at the centrepiece of Australia’s support.
‘Our soldiers will be part of a large training programme in the United Kingdom to help prepare their Ukrainian mates for their struggle against Russia’s unwarranted and unlawful aggression,’ he added.
Australia has also committed to providing 30 additional Bushmaster-protected mobility vehicles to the Ukrainian military, bringing the total number of gifted Bushmasters to 90.
Ukraine has received approximately AU$655 million ($420 million) in support from Australia, including AU$475 million ($305 million) in military assistance.
The news comes just a week after the Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukrainian recruits under Operation Interflex.
Canada and New Zealand have also sent instructors to teach Ukrainian troops in the UK.
