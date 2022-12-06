I/ITSEC 2022: Saab stays focused and committed to multi-site training delivery

Saab displayed a wide range of its live, virtual and blended training solutions at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando.

The equipment showcased included the latest generation of Saab’s Ground Combat Indoor Trainer, designed for virtual indoor training for anti-tank weapons like the Carl-Gustaf M4 as well as small arms.

Through a new Observer/Controller (O/C) toolbox, Saab is making training tasks simpler and more accurate. It offers tools that include a situational awareness view, configuration simulators and laser-based gunnery training.

Related Articles

MSPO 2021: Poland orders Saab combat training systems

Saab to provide land training systems for Sweden

A single tablet contains the O/C toolbox suite of WinExcon applications for the various tasks required in the field for the Observer/Controller to be effective before, during and after the exercise.

Saab has demonstrated its indirect fire solutions combat support solution as well. This has live and blended solutions that include the company’s Mortar Outdoor Trainer.

Just like many others in the training and simulation sector, Saab believes that to maximise efficacy, analysing training data not only on the collective but on the individual level is very important.

Saab forecasts targeted growth in its business in aeronautics, dynamics and surveillance. (Photo: Saab)

The head of Saab’s Training and Simulation business unit Åsa Thegström said: ‘At Saab, we believe that the most realistic training, coupled with immediate feedback and detailed evaluation, is the best way to prepare for any mission.

'That’s why we put the individual at the centre of our training operations and build the systems around them. By exposing trainees to realistic and varied training situations, you are building that experience, allowing them to use it to make the right decisions at the right time.’

Thegström told journalists in an I/ITSEC press briefing that the company has streamlined its product portfolio in its core technologies from 600 to 500 items. Saab will also remain committed in maintaining a multi-domestic approach, mainly focusing its market presence to Australia, Germany, Sweden, the UK and the US.

Some of the future capabilities the company will direct its R&D resources to include new technologies such as additive printing, AI, model-based design, digitalisation and others, Thegström added.

One major programme Saab was awarded in 2022 was a contract modification from the US Marine Corps (USMC) within the Force-on-Force Training Systems-Next programme.

The modification value is approximately $122 million, with $54 million booked during 2021 when the initial contract was awarded. The modification announced last spring also includes options, which increases the potential total value up to $248 million.

Saab said that current geopolitical tensions further increase the importance of training. (Photo: Saab)

Training sites Saab will be working on include four USMC facilities, the Kenyan Army’s Combined Training Centre (CTC) School of Infantry in Isiolo, the Belgian Army’s CTC and the Polish Army’s CTC spread across four different locations.

Thegström said Saab believes its success and strong growth are due to loyalty to its set-out strategy, the close working relationship with partners, the strong range of solutions offered by the company and its ground combat system synergies.

Peter Carlqvist, responsible for Saab’s global training business, said in the briefing that current geopolitical tensions further increase the importance of training. He added that increased budgets and the resurfacing focus on multinational training allowed exercises to be better scheduled and performed.

The company, Calqvist said, will use its strong position to grow further globally. He added that Saab has increased its training activities across all sites, which meant more than 250 drills at all collective training levels.

The next planned large-scale exercise will be Aurora 23 in Sweden, taking place between 24 April and 11 May.

From a US market perspective, Saab highlighted the Marine Corps Training Instrumentation Systems (MCTIS) contract for ten battalion sets and will focus on establishing additional USMC sites for support and service operations.

Shephard's I/ITSEC 2022 coverage is sponsored by: