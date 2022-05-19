Australia promises more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has promised to send even more surplus Australian Army armoured vehicles to help Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders, including both Bushmasters and M113s.

The latest package comprises 14 M113AS4 APCs (valued at A$12 million, or $8.4 million) and 20 additional Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles (worth A$48.9 million).

Furthermore, three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment and personal protective equipment are included in the aid. Additionally, 60 pallets of medical supplies donated by the public will be dispatched to Ukraine.

‘The Australian government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where