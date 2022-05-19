Australia promises more armoured vehicles to Ukraine
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has promised to send even more surplus Australian Army armoured vehicles to help Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders, including both Bushmasters and M113s.
The latest package comprises 14 M113AS4 APCs (valued at A$12 million, or $8.4 million) and 20 additional Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles (worth A$48.9 million).
Furthermore, three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment and personal protective equipment are included in the aid. Additionally, 60 pallets of medical supplies donated by the public will be dispatched to Ukraine.
‘The Australian government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Echoshield 4D radar addresses C-UAS demands
Several DoD and overseas customers have already pre-purchased the EchoShield 4D C-UAS radar ahead of testing, according to manufacturer Echodyne.
-
GM Defense introduces a new variant to its ISV family
The Expeditionary Logistics and Mission Support Concept Vehicle is a four-passenger platform with a cargo box. Similar to the traditional nine-troop carrier, it is light enough to be sling-loaded from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.
-
Read the latest issue of the Armoured Vehicles Handbook
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 12 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
-
US Army tests Raytheon/Kord 50kW-class high energy laser weapon
The US Army concluded an operational assessment with the Raytheon/Kord 50kW-class high energy laser integrated on a Stryker combat vehicle at White Sands Missile Range (New Mexico). The system defeated multiple 60mm mortar rounds.