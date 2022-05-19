To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia promises more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

19th May 2022 - 02:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Australia will send 14 M113AS4 armoured vehicles to Ukraine, plus 20 additional Bushmasters. (Gordon Arthur)

The Australian government will send an extra 34 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to aid the fight against Russia.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has promised to send even more surplus Australian Army armoured vehicles to help Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders, including both Bushmasters and M113s.

The latest package comprises 14 M113AS4 APCs (valued at A$12 million, or $8.4 million) and 20 additional Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles (worth A$48.9 million).

Furthermore, three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment and personal protective equipment are included in the aid. Additionally, 60 pallets of medical supplies donated by the public will be dispatched to Ukraine.

‘The Australian government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • Echoshield 4D radar addresses C-UAS demands

    Echoshield 4D radar addresses C-UAS demands

    Several DoD and overseas customers have already pre-purchased the EchoShield 4D C-UAS radar ahead of testing, according to manufacturer Echodyne.

  • GM Defense introduces a new variant to its ISV family

    GM Defense introduces a new variant to its ISV family

    The Expeditionary Logistics and Mission Support Concept Vehicle is a four-passenger platform with a cargo box. Similar to the traditional nine-troop carrier, it is light enough to be sling-loaded from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

  • Read the latest issue of the Armoured Vehicles Handbook

    Read the latest issue of the Armoured Vehicles Handbook

    The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 12 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.

  • US Army tests Raytheon/Kord 50kW-class high energy laser weapon

    US Army tests Raytheon/Kord 50kW-class high energy laser weapon

    The US Army concluded an operational assessment with the Raytheon/Kord 50kW-class high energy laser integrated on a Stryker combat vehicle at White Sands Missile Range (New Mexico). The system defeated multiple 60mm mortar rounds.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us