Canada to train Ukrainian soldiers in UK

The Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand has announced that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will train new recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine under Operation UNIFIER starting from 12 August.

A statement published on 4 August by the Department of National Defence (DND) said Canada has authorised the move to facilitate Ukraine’s need to increase the size of its ground forces as they continue to face attacks from Russia.

The programme will initially run for about four months and will see the deployment of 225 CAF personnel to the UK. Most of those will work as