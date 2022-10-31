Netherlands to continue training for Ukrainian recruits in the UK

The Netherlands has pledged to carry on supporting Ukrainian recruit training, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on 24 October during a visit to the UK.

The support will focus on the British-led Operation Interflex, a large-scale military training programme that includes 10,000 new and experienced soldiers. There are 90 Dutch instructors in the UK under the support programme.

The current and future costs of the deployment of Dutch personnel is estimated at around €7 million ($6.9 million).

‘The aim is to strengthen and modernise the Ukrainian armed forces through this large-scale training so that they can defend themselves against Russian aggression,’ Ollongren noted in a letter to the Netherlands House of Representatives.

The Dutch MoD said the five-week training programme consists of six parts: tactical training; weapon and fires training; medical care; explosives handling; humanitarian law of war; and dealing with cyber threats.

Ollongren said: ‘Normally, such training takes a few months. It is therefore very intensive, both for the participants and our trainers.’

The Netherlands pledged to participate in Operation Interflex next year too, where the Dutch Marine Corps will train the following two batches of Ukrainian personnel.

Canada and New Zealand have also sent instructors to teach Ukrainian troops in the UK.