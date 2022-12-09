To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

All the news from I/ITSEC and talking seabed warfare

9th December 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
The Shephard Media news team looks at all the developments in the military training and simulation world, and discovers the trends and challenges in seabed warfare.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.

This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat about the big news stories from I/ITSEC, the world’s largest modelling, simulation and training event.

Harry is also joined by Chris Lade, Defence Sales Manager at Saab Sea Eye, about the trends and challenges of seabed warfare.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from The Shephard Defence Podcast

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us