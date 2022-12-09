All the news from I/ITSEC and talking seabed warfare

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.

This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat about the big news stories from I/ITSEC, the world’s largest modelling, simulation and training event.

Harry is also joined by Chris Lade, Defence Sales Manager at Saab Sea Eye, about the trends and challenges of seabed warfare.

