All the news from I/ITSEC and talking seabed warfare
This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat about the big news stories from I/ITSEC, the world’s largest modelling, simulation and training event.
Harry is also joined by Chris Lade, Defence Sales Manager at Saab Sea Eye, about the trends and challenges of seabed warfare.
Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.
We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.
