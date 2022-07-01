To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK to expand weapons training for Ukraine

1st July 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Ukrainian soldiers were trained for three weeks to operate MLRS instead of the usual five weeks. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the UK on artillery and Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems.

Britain has been conducting training for Ukrainian soldiers on the weapons it has provided to fend off the Russian invasion. Training has been ongoing for the past few weeks in Wiltshire, south-west England, the BBC reported on 30 June.

The UK has trained more than 450 Ukrainian soldiers on a mixture of Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems (MLRS), L119 light guns, air defence and surveillance and target acquisition equipment.

Nearly 30 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) training team members have also participated in the activities, instructing Ukrainian personnel on the operation of light guns. The NZDF has recent experience

