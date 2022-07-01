UK to expand weapons training for Ukraine
Britain has been conducting training for Ukrainian soldiers on the weapons it has provided to fend off the Russian invasion. Training has been ongoing for the past few weeks in Wiltshire, south-west England, the BBC reported on 30 June.
The UK has trained more than 450 Ukrainian soldiers on a mixture of Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems (MLRS), L119 light guns, air defence and surveillance and target acquisition equipment.
Nearly 30 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) training team members have also participated in the activities, instructing Ukrainian personnel on the operation of light guns. The NZDF has recent experience
