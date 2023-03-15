To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Red 6 seals new partnership despite unclear progress on previous programmes

Red 6 seals new partnership despite unclear progress on previous programmes

15th March 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) was designed to allow trainee pilots to see, identify and engage virtual threats and cooperate with virtual wingmen while airborne. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin says Red 6's augmented reality system could be implemented into fifth-generation fighters, such as the F-35 or F-22 in the future.

Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Red 6 have announced a new partnership that will target delivery of advanced training and combat aircraft capabilities.

During the initial steps, the companies will implement Red 6’s Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) into the TF-50 trainer and light attack fighter.

The TF-50 jet is co-developed by Lockheed Martin and KAI.

Lockheed recently submitted the TF-50A variant in response to the USAF's February 2023 request for information for a two-seater aircraft to cover three near-term missions, including tactical training, adversarial air support and to serve as a tactical fighter surrogate.

The TF-50A

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us