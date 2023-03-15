Red 6 seals new partnership despite unclear progress on previous programmes
Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Red 6 have announced a new partnership that will target delivery of advanced training and combat aircraft capabilities.
During the initial steps, the companies will implement Red 6’s Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) into the TF-50 trainer and light attack fighter.
The TF-50 jet is co-developed by Lockheed Martin and KAI.
Lockheed recently submitted the TF-50A variant in response to the USAF's February 2023 request for information for a two-seater aircraft to cover three near-term missions, including tactical training, adversarial air support and to serve as a tactical fighter surrogate.
The TF-50A
