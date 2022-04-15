Are the Russian armed forces using simulation effectively?

Australia selects Applied Virtual Simulation for Common Simulation Software
Land Simulation Core 2.0 aims to better enable combined arms training from a range of locations.
Since 2012 at least, Russia has been introducing new simulators into its armed forces as part of their training cycles. Russian MoD reports from that year refer to driving simulators for the Yars road-mobile ICBM, noting that the Strategic Missile Forces could not train on the actual equipment as it was required to be constantly ready.
By 2016 simulators had been expanded to include the Iskander short-range ballistic missile system and throughout the Russian armed forces. Simulators are used for high-priority systems such as the S-300 air defence complex; new simulators for the Su-34 bomber were introduced in 2021, and later
