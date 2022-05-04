Affinity Capital Works demonstrates electric flight to UK MoD

KBR announced this week that its joint venture with Elbit Systems, Affinity Capital Works, has begun a series of electric test flights for the UK MoD to assess the feasibility of the technology’s use in future military aircraft.

The test flights will enable the RAF to determine the effectiveness of electric aircraft for a range of issues and its utlity for pilot training.

The RAF will explore the functional implications of the technology on aircraft and airfield operations, logistics support, infrastructure and safety.

The test flights feature a two-seated pilot training aircraft, the Velis Electro, which Denmark has also expressed interest in. In September 2021, Denmark leased two Velis Electros for a similar purpose of testing the technology for future pilot training.

The programme began with test flights in December 2021, ahead of the Velis Electro joining the fleet at RAF Cranwell, where 20 pilots will test the aircraft in the months ahead.

Incorporating electric aircraft into the RAF fleet would contribute to the RAF’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Mike Wigston, said during a speech at King’s College in November 2021 that the service expected the first zero-emission aircraft by the end of the decade.