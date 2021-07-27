Denmark explores training potential of electric aircraft

Military Training magazine: recognition training, CBRN training and more
The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) is leasing two Pipistrel Velis electric aircraft to conduct concept tests of new technology.
DALO intends to evaluate the twin-seater Velis Electro as a potential light trainer platform, in line with an environmental action plan from the Danish MoD.
The two-year lease with France-based Green Aero Invest for the European Aviation Safety Agency-certified aircraft is worth DKK1.07 million ($170,000)
In a 21 July notice on the official EU tenders database, DALO stated that Pipistrel electric aircraft ‘can only be leased from Green Aero Invest [in France] due to lack of competition for technical reasons. This is because the Velis [Electro] E-flyer is the only aircraft of its kind on the market.’
Pipistrel sells the Velis Electro primarily to aviation clubs and schools and it referred DALO to Green Aero Invest, ‘which is the only player in the market to have acquired the aircraft to lease them’.
The two electric planes will be delivered to the Danish Armed Forces Flying School in Karup in September 2021.
Initially, the two Velis Electros will be evaluated by experienced pilots, but the plan is to eventually employ them for training new students.
The Danish Air Force currently uses the Saab T-17 Supporter for basic pilot training.
