IDEF 2021: Ulaq evolves and accelerates

Scale model of the Ulaq USV on display at IDEF 2021. (Photo: Ares Shipyard)

Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.

Ares Shipyard exhibited models of its unmanned vessel solutions on 17 August during the first day of the IDEF 2021 exhibition in Istanbul, with the Ulaq armed USV to the fore.

Speaking to Shephard, Ares CEO Ozgun Utku Alanc emphasised that the model prototype Ulaq on display at IDEF represents one element of an eponymous family of USVs.

‘In the Denizkurdu-2021 exercise this year, we completed missile firing tests on the Ulaq prototype and certified it suitable for mass production,’ he said. ‘Following the completion of the firing trials, we dismantled the launcher and fitted the drone with an RWS [remote weapon station] armed with a 12.7mm gun. We are planning to conduct live-firing tests in September.’

Turkish defence procurement agency SSB recently issued an RfP for two unmanned vessels, one for harbour defence and the other for surface warfare. Alanc noted that Ares has ‘gained a lot of experience, particularly in surface warfare’ and the company will respond to the RfP, adding: ‘There will be no bulk supply, therefore prototyping will be done here.’

Alanc said that Ares intends to complete development of the initial Ulaq prototype in time for delivery to the Turkish Naval Forces ‘before the end of the year’. He claimed that the USV ‘went the greatest distance ever and returned to the port with full autonomy during the monitoring mission we did in the Atmaca guided-missile acceptance firings in June of this year’.

However, certain ‘configuration adjustments’ to the existing Ulaq prototype will be necessary to meet Turkish naval requirements, Alanc acknowledged.

Ares in May announced development of an anti-submarine warfare variant of Ulaq. Design work is now complete on this USV and Alanc said it is ready for manufacturing.

‘We are aware of our country's requirements in this respect, and we are also in discussions with a country that is interested in this product,’ he added, without divulging further information.

The ASW version will be available in two configurations, one capable of launching torpedoes and the other with more defensive equipment. Alanc said the latter USV will be equipped with a ‘water bomb and an anti-diver system to protect ports and platforms in littoral waters against midget submarines and saboteur divers’.

While he could not give a timetable for production of the ASW version, Alanc said Ares aims to begin by Q4 2021.

Ares also plans to develop commercıal variants of Ulaq, with Alanc highlighting an unmanned search and rescue (SAR) craft.

‘When a boat sinks, especially in bad weather, coast guard vessels may be unable to reach it,’ he pointed out. ‘These unmanned boats will be moved to the locations where the ships sank by backing up the life rafts and will aid rescue efforts by opening the life rafts there.’

This article was corrected on 18 August to show the location of the IDEF event.