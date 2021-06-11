Ulaq progress continues with first live firing test

The Ulaq armed unmanned surface vessel (USV) reached an important milestone recently with two tests on 26-27 May.

The first test was held to validate the systems and rehearse for the initial firing test the following day, when Ulaq successfully engaged a stationary target with two laser-guided Cirit missiles over a distance of 4km.

Cirit is a 70mm missile designed by Roketsan to hit stationary or moving unarmoured or lightly armoured targets. The missile weighs 15km has a maximum range of 8km, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Ulaq is private development by Turkish companies Meteksan Defense and Ares Shipyard. The ...