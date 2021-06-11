Ulaq progress continues with first live firing test

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
The Ulaq armed unmanned surface vessel (USV) reached an important milestone recently with two tests on 26-27 May.
The first test was held to validate the systems and rehearse for the initial firing test the following day, when Ulaq successfully engaged a stationary target with two laser-guided Cirit missiles over a distance of 4km.
Cirit is a 70mm missile designed by Roketsan to hit stationary or moving unarmoured or lightly armoured targets. The missile weighs 15km has a maximum range of 8km, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Ulaq is private development by Turkish companies Meteksan Defense and Ares Shipyard. The ...
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.