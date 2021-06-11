To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Ulaq progress continues with first live firing test

11th June 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

The Ulaq USV pictured during tests on 26-27 May. (Photo: Ares Shipyard)

Turkish USV fires laser-guided missiles at a stationary target.

The Ulaq armed unmanned surface vessel (USV) reached an important milestone recently with two tests on 26-27 May.

The first test was held to validate the systems and rehearse for the initial firing test the following day, when Ulaq successfully engaged a stationary target with two laser-guided Cirit missiles over a distance of 4km.

Cirit is a 70mm missile designed by Roketsan to hit stationary or moving unarmoured or lightly armoured targets. The missile weighs 15km has a maximum range of 8km, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Ulaq is private development by Turkish companies Meteksan Defense and Ares Shipyard. The ...

