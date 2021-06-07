Turkmenistan receives Super Tucano?

Two A-29B Super Tucano aircraft. (Photo: Embraer)

Images hint at delivery of two Super Tucanos to Turkmenistan.

There has been much speculation over the past two years as to whether Turkmenistan has ordered Embraer A-29B Super Tucano but on 28 May, two aircraft were photographed at Malta International Airport during what is believed to be a transit flight to Turkmenistan.

The two aircraft bore Brazilian temporary registrations and had their national serial numbers and roundels covered by tape.

It is understood that Turkmenistan evaluated and ordered the A-29 Super Tucano in 2019.

Neither Embraer nor the Turkmenistan Government will confirm the contract or the number of aircraft to be delivered but Shephard Media understands this to be six aircraft.

In other Turkmenistan Air Force news, the service has been linked with Leonardo for the provision of a number of different aircraft types, including the M-346, C-295 and AW139.