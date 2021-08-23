IDEF 2021: Aselsan sets out vision for USV swarm capability

IDEF 2021: Havelsan hopes Digital Troops will transform battlefield networking
Havelsan's new networked system concept for infantry combines training, exoskeletons and integrated unmanned systems.
Aselsan has showcased a scale model of its Albatros-S USV swarm concept at IDEF 2021.
Turkey’s top procurement official, Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), announced this project on his Twitter account a week before the exhibition. 'We have completed the first phase of our Herd IDA project, which aims to offer unmanned sea vehicles with swarm capabilities, autonomy and the performance of diverse tasks,' he tweeted on 9 August.
Shephard spoke with Aselsan officials at the exhibition and learned that Albatros-S is a platform-agnostic project that could be compatible with different types of USVs in a swarm concept.
'The project was first launched as part of a collaboration arrangement between the SSB and Aselsan. The boats are produced in Izmir, Aselsan undertakes the rest of the project. We finished the first stage of the project, which was to assault an adversary target by manoeuvring with a formation of four boats. In the second phase, we will try to make a swarm attack with eight boats,' the company told Shephard.
Aselsan officials emphasised that this is a capability acquisition effort rather than a project to be fulfilled: 'The USV swarm project will not be limited to Albatros S boats. When completed, we will be able to use this technology on the unmanned sea vehicles that we jointly manufacture with Sefine Shipyard.'
Aselsan recently announced that it teamed up with Sefine to develop the NB57 (ASW) and RD09 (ASuW) armed USVs.
The Albatros-S is an indigenous USV that can operate in a swarm. The Swarm, which may consist of various navigational formations, has the ability to continue its mission despite loss of individual platforms by avoiding other components and obstacles (including moving hazards). The assigned work is independently distributed among the swarm components.
The 7m USV can reach speeds of more than 40kt and has a range over 200NMi. The USV can operate for up to 10h and has a payload of 250kg.
The swarm can continue its programmed mission even if connection with the control centre is lost, Aselsan claims.
The 42m STM500 will be armed with four torpedo tubes and includes SOF infil/exfil among its intended mission sets.
The AKYA heavy torpedo has undergone firing trials and will equip Turkish submarines, while Roketsan's developmental ORKA has surface- and air-launched applications.
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.
PARS IV 6x6 Special Operation’s (S-Ops) Vehicle is designed to meet the tactical and operational requirements of military and internal security forces whose mission is special. It is able to operate in wide range of terrains, climate types and optimized for different operational requirements. It is highly versatile, reflecting the broad spectrum of potential missions and operation zones.
New 76mm gun and close-in weapon system could equip current and future Turkish Navy surface combatants.