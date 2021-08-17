IDEF 2021: Turkey seeks new USVs

Turkish defence procurement agency Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) intends to procure two new autonomous USVs.

According to an RfP document released on 5 August, one vessel will be used to protect naval bases and ports and the other vessel should be capable of surface warfare operations based on the requirements of the Turkish Naval Forces.

One of the prequalification requirements demands any bidder to have demonstrated an autonomous vehicle capability to SSB for obstacle avoidance, route tracking and navigation by using a boat and software developed with national resources.

Only Turkish companies are allowed to submit their proposals before ...