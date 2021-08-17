IDEF 2021: Turkey seeks new USVs

USN awards Austal USA LCS sustainment execution contract
USN awards second recent major service contract for the maintenance and modernisation of LCSs to Austal USA.
Turkish defence procurement agency Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) intends to procure two new autonomous USVs.
According to an RfP document released on 5 August, one vessel will be used to protect naval bases and ports and the other vessel should be capable of surface warfare operations based on the requirements of the Turkish Naval Forces.
One of the prequalification requirements demands any bidder to have demonstrated an autonomous vehicle capability to SSB for obstacle avoidance, route tracking and navigation by using a boat and software developed with national resources.
Only Turkish companies are allowed to submit their proposals before ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
USN awards second recent major service contract for the maintenance and modernisation of LCSs to Austal USA.
How will practical considerations influence the ability of the USN to achieve its broad strategic objectives?
Turkish surface vessel and submarine programmes are increasing in ambition, scope and cost.
ONR seeks physics-based analysis of ‘novel non-acoustic phenomenologies’ with submarines.
During trials, the Otter Pro robot boat surveyed a 7,000m2 area in just 40min.
In its 2021-2023 multi-year defence planning document, Italy has committed funding to develop its DDX future destroyer, along with various other naval programmes.