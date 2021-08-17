To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

IDEF 2021: Turkey seeks new USVs

17th August 2021 - 15:09 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

Rendering of the two new USVs unveiled by Aselsan and Sefine Shipyard in July 2021. (Photo: Sefine Shipyard)

RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.

Turkish defence procurement agency Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) intends to procure two new autonomous USVs.

According to an RfP document released on 5 August, one vessel will be used to protect naval bases and ports and the other vessel should be capable of surface warfare operations based on the requirements of the Turkish Naval Forces.

One of the prequalification requirements demands any bidder to have demonstrated an autonomous vehicle capability to SSB for obstacle avoidance, route tracking and navigation by using a boat and software developed with national resources.

Only Turkish companies are allowed to submit their proposals before ...

