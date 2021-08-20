IDEF 2021: MKEK aims to replace Leonardo as Turkey's naval artillery supplier

76mm naval gun from MKEK brochure. (Photo: MKEK)

New 76mm gun and close-in weapon system could equip current and future Turkish Navy surface combatants.

Turkish armament manufacturer Makine Kimya Endistrisi Kurumu (MKEK) has unveiled two gun prototypes specifically targeted at the naval market.

The first is a 76mm naval gun. All major warships in the Turkish Navy, with the exception of four Yavuz-class and four Barbaros-class frigates, plus six Burak-class corvettes, are equipped with 76/62 Super Rapid main guns from Italian manufacturer Leonardo. The starting point of the MKEK project was to reduce and if possible eliminate the dependence on a foreign supplier. An important element of the new system is the introduction of a digital control system; the Super Rapid uses analogue technology for this.

The MKEK 76mm has reduced observability, with a low radar-cross section turret shield. The turret can rotate 360 degrees, with elevation between +85 and -15 degrees. The rate of fire is 80 rounds per minute, and firing range with standard HE rounds is 16km.

The MKEK gun is currently undergoing factory testing. When these are finished, the gun will be moved to a range for firing tests on land. Later it will be installed on board a Turkish warship, assigned by the navy. The domestic market for this gun is 31 examples for retrofit and future builds.

MKEK's second offering is a close-in weapon system (CIWS) that strongly resembles the US MK15 Phalanx. However, the MKEK version does not feature a radome for search and tracking radars. The CIWS fields a six-barrelled 20mm gun and an ammunition drum for 3,000 rounds, which can be expended in one minute. The turret can rotate 360 degrees, while elevation is between +85 and -15 degrees.

The prototype has an EO sensor for aiming, but if required by a customer a search and tracking radar can be installed on top. MKEK expects testing of this system to be completed by 2022.

Both the 76mm gun and CIWS can be integrated into the existing combat management system software aboard Turkish ships, the company states.