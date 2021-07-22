MKEK waits for starting gun on 76mm tests

Turkish efforts to develop an indigenous 76mm naval gun project are set to move to the next stage, despite the lack of an official mandate to install the weapon on surface vessels.

Yasin Akdere, CEO of Turkish state-owned gun and ammunition manufacturer MKEK, stated in late June that live-firing tests would begin this month.

At the time of publication, the weapon was still being assembled before the tests.

‘Research and development was completed in 12 months. We are currently in the assembly phase. We will make live firing tests within the next month,’ Akdere said during an event sponsored by ...