Naval Warfare

MKEK waits for starting gun on 76mm tests

22nd July 2021 - 18:24 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

Will Turkey replace its imported 76mm naval guns with newer indigenous weapons? (Photo: Turkish Navy)

MKEK claims a rapid R&D phase for an indigenous naval gun amid a wider push in Turkey to shrug off reliance on imports.

Turkish efforts to develop an indigenous 76mm naval gun project are set to move to the next stage, despite the lack of an official mandate to install the weapon on surface vessels.

Yasin Akdere, CEO of Turkish state-owned gun and ammunition manufacturer MKEK, stated in late June that live-firing tests would begin this month.

At the time of publication, the weapon was still being assembled before the tests.

‘Research and development was completed in 12 months. We are currently in the assembly phase. We will make live firing tests within the next month,’ Akdere said during an event sponsored by ...

