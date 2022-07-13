Naval Group starts work on second Greek FDI frigate
Naval Group announced on 13 July that it has started work on the second Greek Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) frigate with a steel cutting ceremony at its Lorient shipyard.
Under a contract signed in March 2022, French shipbuilder Naval Group is building three FDI frigates for the Hellenic Navy with the possibility of building an extra vessel.
The steel cutting comes less than four months after the contract signature. Work on the first ship for the Hellenic Navy is already underway.
The vessels are being delivered to Greece directly off the French production timeline.
The first two Hellenic Navy FDI frigates will be delivered in 2025 and the third in 2026.
The Greek FDI frigates will carry 32 Aster missiles and 8 Exocet MM40 B3C from MBDA and RAM missiles.
