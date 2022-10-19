Euronaval 2022: DSIT showcases torpedo defence system designed for surface vessels

DSIT and its parent company Rafael showcased at Euronaval a torpedo defence system for surface vessels.

The torpedo defence solution draws elements from both companies. It includes a DSIT Blackfish hull-mounted sonar system and Rafael's anti-torpedo defence system comprising the Scutter Mk3 torpedo soft-kill decoy and Torbuster SP hard-kill solution.

DSIT VP of business development and marketing Hanan Marom said: 'DSIT HMS [hull-mounted sonar] systems provide ships with advanced threat detection capabilities, improving survivability and mission effectiveness in contested environments. The updated HMS systems were designed to detect all types of torpedoes, including the most modern ones.

'In addition, thanks to advanced