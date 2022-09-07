Philippines receives its first two Shaldag craft from Israel

The first pair of Shaldag MK V fast attack craft for the Philippine Navy (PN) has arrived in Manila aboard a cargo ship that departed from Haifa, Israel, in late August.

The 95t vessels are named BRP Nestor Acero (PG-901) and BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG-902). They were formally christened at the navy’s headquarters in Manila on 6 September, and will undergo a technical inspection and acceptance process.

These two 32.7m-long vessels had been launched on 26 June.

Manila has nine of these fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC-M) on order from Israel Shipyards, though four will be assembled in the Philippines