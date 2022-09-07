To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines receives its first two Shaldag craft from Israel

7th September 2022 - 05:28 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Navy has received its first two Shaldag MK V fast attack boats from Israel. (PNA)

The first two of nine Shaldag fast attack craft have reached Philippine shores.

The first pair of Shaldag MK V fast attack craft for the Philippine Navy (PN) has arrived in Manila aboard a cargo ship that departed from Haifa, Israel, in late August.

The 95t vessels are named BRP Nestor Acero (PG-901) and BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG-902). They were formally christened at the navy’s headquarters in Manila on 6 September, and will undergo a technical inspection and acceptance process.

These two 32.7m-long vessels had been launched on 26 June.

Manila has nine of these fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC-M) on order from Israel Shipyards, though four will be assembled in the Philippines

