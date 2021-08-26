Reshef steps closer to production

First steel cut for future aircraft carrier Doris Miller
The steel cutting ceremony marked the first construction milestone for the future carrier Doris Miller.
Israel Shipyards, on 26 August, announced it had signed an agreement with the Israeli Navy for the detailed design phase for the Reshef-class vessel.
The agreement marks the final step before a future production phase and will see Israel Shipyards present an engineering plan adapted to meet Israeli Navy requirements.
Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zucker said: 'We are excited and proud to have reached this advanced stage in the development of the new ship, which will very soon assist in carrying out the missions and meeting the challenges faced by the Israeli Navy in protecting the country's maritime borders.'
The Reshef-class, based on the company's S-72 design, will replace Israel's Sa'ar 4.5 vessels which have been in service for over three decades.
Israel Shipyards said all combat systems onboard the Reshef-class would be sourced from Israel's defence industry.
The steel cutting ceremony marked the first construction milestone for the future carrier Doris Miller.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.
Once thought to be further down the priority list, the Indian Navy is once again relaunching efforts for LPDs and MCMVs.
Italian-shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun sea trials of Italy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the bulk of which should be concluded by the end of this year.
ASFAT's design concept envisages an extensive armament and sensor package that could be fitted to OPVs to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario,
New features are designed to offer military functionality at a lower cost than traditional naval systems.