Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems details Adaptable Strike Frigate design with Type 32 and exports in mind

Characterised as a part-frigate, part-container ship, BAE Systems has developed its Adaptable Strike Frigate with a range of industrial colleagues drawing on public statements about the RN's planned Type 32 frigate.

The frigate concept has been developed with several key characteristics, including forward deployment, providing support to Littoral Strike Groups (LRGs) and helping to meet the need to offer a hub for operating uncrewed systems, whether they be surface, subsurface, or aerial.

Steve Hart, BAE Systems' head of UK business development maritime and land, told Shephard that when approaching the Adaptable Strike Frigate concept, the company had taken an alternative