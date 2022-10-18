To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems details Adaptable Strike Frigate design with Type 32 and exports in mind

Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems details Adaptable Strike Frigate design with Type 32 and exports in mind

18th October 2022 - 08:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Reims

RSS

Rendering of BAE Systems Adaptable Strike Frigate at sea. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is bringing its Adaptable Strike Frigate to market at Euronaval in Paris, offering a solution for the UK's Type 32 requirement and export opportunities.

Characterised as a part-frigate, part-container ship, BAE Systems has developed its Adaptable Strike Frigate with a range of industrial colleagues drawing on public statements about the RN's planned Type 32 frigate.

The frigate concept has been developed with several key characteristics, including forward deployment, providing support to Littoral Strike Groups (LRGs) and helping to meet the need to offer a hub for operating uncrewed systems, whether they be surface, subsurface, or aerial.

Steve Hart, BAE Systems' head of UK business development maritime and land, told Shephard that when approaching the Adaptable Strike Frigate concept, the company had taken an alternative

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us