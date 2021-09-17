DSEI 2021: Australia opened nuclear submarine discussions in March

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison launch the AUKUS Partnership. (Photo: Andrew Parsons/No. 10 Downing Street)

The new submarine deal has opened a rift between Australia, the US and UK on the one hand and France on the other.

During a Q&A following his keynote speech at DSEI on 16 September, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told delegates that Australia approached the UK about acquiring a nuclear submarine capability in March.

The news follows the announcement on 15 September of a trilateral security agreement between the UK, US and Australia – the cornerstone of which will be a project to build at least eight new nuclear powered conventionally armed submarines.

The deal marks the end of a previous Australian agreement to purchase 12 diesel-electric submarines from France's Naval Group, prompting French anger.

Announced jointly by US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of the UK and Australia, the trio will begin work on an 18-month concept phase to hammer out requirements for the future Australian nuclear submarine.

Speaking at DSEI, Wallace said: 'Earlier today the Prime Minister made a statement to the House of Commons on another major international partnership that we are setting in motion.

'The AUKUS trilateral agreement with Australia and the United States will first and foremost support Australia in acquiring new nuclear-powered and conventionally armed submarines.'

Elsewhere Wallace said he understood French frustration at the news of the new submarine deal.

The cancelled Naval Group effort has suffered numerous setbacks as costs rose and questions were asked over industrial arrangements.

Wallace told delegates: 'I understand France's disappointment at the cancellation of the diesel-electric deal. It was a big deal. It was done in 2016... if it happened to us, I'd be deeply disappointed on behalf of the industries that I represent as the Defence Secretary.

'Of course, I would be disappointed, but fundamental this was about an Australian decision to changed its capability requirement, and it took that decision.'