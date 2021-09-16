Australia goes nuclear in shock announcement

DSEI 2021: RN pushes for 'podular' capabilities
The RN hopes its Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (NavyPODS) concept would allow ships to stay up to date with technological changes more quickly.
In a stunning move, Australia announced on 16 September that it is binning its 2016 submarine contract with Naval Group and will instead buy a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
In what amounts to one of the most dramatic turnarounds in military procurements in recent times, the Australian government will now have to convince the public this is a good idea.
Australian nuclear submarines will be acquired with technological assistance from the UK and US and constructed in Adelaide as per earlier plans for the Attack class. Canberra said a fleet 'of at least eight' boats will be obtained.
The announcement was made via ...
Raytheon is betting that quick integration and an existing production could help it net success if the UK decides to procure a Harpoon replacement.
NAVICS®, the IP based naval integrated communications system from Rohde & Schwarz is a secure network that controls all shipboard communications.
As the Mehrzweckkampfschiff 180 (MKS180) multirole ship transitions into the F126 frigate, the Bundeswehr has provided details of the progress towards its expected construction date.
Babcock is targeting export success with the Arrowhead 140 design – known in the UK as the Inspiration-class Type 31.
Under a previously signed Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) between Babcock, Ukraine and the UK, Kiev will receive a modern frigate capability, fast attack craft, minehunters, and naval base development.