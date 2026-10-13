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Canada targets 2027 frigate trials for CU179 Peregrine uncrewed helicopter

13th October 2026 - 10:33 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A CFMETR member operates a CU179 Peregrine. (Photo: Royal Canadian Navy)

The Royal Canadian Navy’s CU179 Peregrine will undergo Halifax-class frigate trials in 2027 ahead of initial operational capability in 2028, while River-class destroyer integration arrangements remain undefined.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) plans to conduct the first deployment and recovery of its CU179 Peregrine vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system from a Halifax-class frigate in 2027, ahead of initial operational capability in the first quarter of 2028.

The RCN deputy director of public affairs, Lt Cdr Michaël X Déry, confirmed to Shephard that, before trials from a frigate, “the system is expected to be launched and recovered from other maritime platforms to support testing, training and the development of shipboard operating procedures”.

As part of this process, between 2026 and 2028, the system will

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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