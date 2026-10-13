Canada targets 2027 frigate trials for CU179 Peregrine uncrewed helicopter
The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) plans to conduct the first deployment and recovery of its CU179 Peregrine vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system from a Halifax-class frigate in 2027, ahead of initial operational capability in the first quarter of 2028.
The RCN deputy director of public affairs, Lt Cdr Michaël X Déry, confirmed to Shephard that, before trials from a frigate, “the system is expected to be launched and recovered from other maritime platforms to support testing, training and the development of shipboard operating procedures”.
As part of this process, between 2026 and 2028, the system will
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Singapore confirms fully automated SIGMA SPH as new precision-strike system emerges
Singapore has confirmed plans to introduce a fully automated howitzer alongside an emerging precision-strike capability whose weapon type and deployment status have not been disclosed.
-
The US DoD’s counter-drone marketplace begins to produce results
The Pentagon's push to accelerate counter-drone procurement is opening new opportunities for defence companies as it seeks to bring emerging technologies into operational service more quickly.
-
Argentina’s submarine and frigate acquisitions resurface with $3.5bn funding plan
Buenos Aires set out foreign loans worth $3.5 billion in its draft 2027 budget, opening a contest in which Naval Group and TKMS could lead the field.
-
US Pentagon pushes procurement of dismounted counter-UAS capabilities
The US services are investing in lighter, autonomous and networked systems to protect mobile troops from drone threats.
-
AUSA 2026 preview: Uncrewed systems and platforms to defend against them set to feature
The Association of the US Army’s flagship conference and exhibition takes place in Washington, DC from 12 to 14 October. Shephard takes a look at what might be in store at the 2026 show, with uncrewed and counter-uncrewed systems and platforms under the spotlight.