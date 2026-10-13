Canada targets 2027 frigate trials for CU179 Peregrine uncrewed helicopter

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) plans to conduct the first deployment and recovery of its CU179 Peregrine vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system from a Halifax-class frigate in 2027, ahead of initial operational capability in the first quarter of 2028.

The RCN deputy director of public affairs, Lt Cdr Michaël X Déry, confirmed to Shephard that, before trials from a frigate, “the system is expected to be launched and recovered from other maritime platforms to support testing, training and the development of shipboard operating procedures”.

As part of this process, between 2026 and 2028, the system will