November drone digest: Ukraine’s deep-strike investment and the UAV production race
On 22 November 2026, two Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) struck and subsequently sank the Merkuriy, a Steregushchiy-class Russian warship docked in Benghazi, Libya. The following day, Ukraine confirmed that seven USVs had been deployed in the operation.
Meanwhile, on 21 November, two suspected Ukrainian drones struck the Russian Sparta II cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, causing a fire on board. The type of drones used in this attack has not been publicly confirmed. The Russian version of Estonia’s public broadcaster, ERR, reported that the drones were uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), not USVs; however, this is not reflected in the
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