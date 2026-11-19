US Navy explores 3D-printed parts for Growler, Poseidon and Arleigh Burke destroyers
The US Navy (USN) is exploring additive manufacturing (AM) to provide spare parts for some of its aircraft, vessels and submarines. Recent procurement notices and market research indicate the potential use of 3D-printed components for the EA-18G Growler, P-8A Poseidon, AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar and Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
The service has also signalled it is open to expanding this approach to other platforms. According to recent pre-solicitation and market research papers, the branch is seeking industry information on what suppliers can print, how they would produce and test the parts, and how the navy should evaluate vendors.
For William Lupton, naval analyst at
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