Schiebel sees progress in South Korea and Greece despite cautious shipbuilders
Months after a warm conversation at Eurosatory 2026, Schiebel’s message at Euronaval 2026 was narrower and, on the naval side, distinctly cooler.
At the naval defence show in Paris, France earlier in November, Schiebel, an Austrian uncrewed aircraft manufacturer, reported steady progress on its Camcopter S-300 rotary-wing system in South Korea and France.
Neil Hunter, global head of sales at the company, told Shephard that Greece was about to accept its first Schiebel-equipped frigate. He described shipbuilders as interested but reluctant to commit to a single uncrewed supplier.
South Korea: delivery pending, follow-on talks begun
Hunter said Schiebel was on contract with
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